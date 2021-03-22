Fire damages shed near Chalfin Bridge

Pictured is the aftermath of an early Monday morning shed fire near Chalfin Bridge. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Three fire departments battled a large shed fire early Monday morning west of Maeystown.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. at 2073 Outlet Road. The owners of the property are listed as Thomas and Beverly Phillips. The Valmeyer, Maeystown and Prairie du Rocher fire departments all responded to the fire.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said the structure, a three-car garage, was fully engulfed upon arrival.

“There was not much we could do,” he said.

Two vehicles inside the shed, another outside of the shed, and a camper, were all destroyed in the blaze.

Prange said the flames also spread to a single-car garage, but that was spared from major damage. That garage contained lawn mowers and other items that were saved.

No injuries were reported in the incident.