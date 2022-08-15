Attempted catalytic converter theft in Millstadt

Police are investigating what appears to be the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle last week in Millstadt.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Millstadt police took a criminal damage to vehicle report at Twelve 09 Motors on East Washington Street. The owner of that business found that someone had attempted to cut off the catalytic converter on one of the vehicles.

It is believed the incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. Aug. 8.

Anyone with information on this incident may contact Millstadt police at 618-476-7250.