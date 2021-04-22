Armed violence arrest in Monroe County

Markee L. Wilson

A St. Clair County man faces a serious felony charge after speeding from a traffic stop attempt on I-255 in Columbia on Saturday morning.

Court information alleges that Markee L. Wilson, 38, of Madison, was armed with a handgun when he drove away at a speed at least 21 miles per hour over the speed limit in an attempt to elude a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy that was trying to make a traffic stop.

He is charged with armed violence in the incident, which is a non-probational Class X felony punishable by 15-30 years in prison and three years mandatory supervised release if convicted. Other charges filed against Wilson are aggravated fleeing/eluding and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that Deputy Nate Sunderman observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-255 from the JB Bridge. A check of the vehicle’s registration confirmed the registration was expired. As Sunderman continued behind the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated and crossed several lanes of I-255 to exit onto Route 3 southbound into Columbia. Sunderman attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and the vehicle fled.

Deputies pursued the vehicle southbound on Route 3 in Columbia, where it exited onto Palmer Road then went back onto southbound Route 3. As the vehicle started passing other vehicles on the shoulder and reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, deputies terminated the pursuit and alerted neighboring police agencies.

A Waterloo police officer spotted the vehicle less than a minute later traveling south on Route 3 entering Waterloo city limits at a high rate of speed.

“As the Waterloo officer turned around, he observed the fleeing vehicle pull into the parking lot of Quality Collision at 1353 State Route 3,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “(Wilson) and the female passenger both exited the vehicle. As Wilson exited the vehicle, he was observed tossing an item underneath the vehicle. The Waterloo officer gave verbal commands to both the driver and passenger to show their hands. Wilson continued to reach into his pockets and toss items even as the Waterloo officer gave verbal commands to stop. The female passenger obeyed the officer’s orders and did not give any resistance.”

Once assisting officers arrived, Wilson was also taken into custody.

A fully-loaded Taurus 9mm handgun was located and retrieved from underneath the vehicle, Biggs said. The Taurus magazine was loaded with 18 rounds of ammunition and the handgun had one in the chamber.

Bond for Wilson was set at $100,000, and he remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail. Wilson was currently out on parole status at the time of the arrest. Investigators are working to have Wilson’s parole status revoked.

The female passenger was held due to outstanding warrants out of St. Clair County for her arrest. No additional charges were issued to her regarding this incident.

