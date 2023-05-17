And then there was one…

Pictured, Freeburg’s Mickayla Fonti and Columbia’s Maddie Mauch battle for the ball during Friday’s regional final.

With three successful high school girls soccer programs, Monroe County is used to having at least one team make a deep postseason run each spring.

This year it’s up to Waterloo, as Columbia and Gibault have already bowed out.

Waterloo (15-4-2) opened Class 2A Richland County Regional play Tuesday in Olney against the host school, winning 8-0. Megan Jung netted two goals and had an assist.

The Bulldogs advanced to Friday’s regional final against either Carterville or Centralia.

The winner of this regional advances to Tuesday’s Marion Sectional.

Waterloo closed out its regular season with wins over Civic Memorial and Mt. Vernon.

Last Tuesday, Josie Briggs scored twice and Grace Pohl contributed two goals and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Civic Memorial.

Last Wednesday, Jung netted a hat trick in a 10-0 win over Mt. Vernon.

For the season, Jung is Waterloo’s scoring leader at 1 5goals and 11 assists. Pohl is next with eight goals and 14 assists.

In Class 1A regional play, both Columbia and Gibault fell in regional finals.

Columbia (14-7-2) lost 2-1 to Freeburg in the Freeburg Regional final Friday night. The key goal came from Freeburg goalie Allysa Wolf, who converted on a penalty kick.

Taylor Martin scored a second half goal in her final game for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia crushed DuQuoin to open regional play, 16-0. Five Eagles netted two goals each.

Maddie Mauch, a junior, led Columbia in scoring this season with 28 goals and 10 assists, followed by Martin with 16 goals and 10 assists and sophomore Reese Woelfel with 15 goals and six assists.

Gibault (9-11-1) likewise began regional play with a victory, 3-0 over Massac County last Wednesday in Murphysboro.

Emily Richardson, Elena Oggero and Aubry Thomas all scored for the Hawks.

Gibault battled the host squad in the regional final on Saturday, falling 2-0. The match was scoreless at halftime.

With the loss, the Hawks said goodbye to seniors Sydney Wahle, Regan Gerteisen and Josie Thomas.

Fortunately, Gibault has a bright future ahead with leading scorer Richardson – a sophomore – plus other top scorers Oggero (also a sophomore) and Aubry Thomas (a freshman).