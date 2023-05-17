Eagles win county baseball tourney

Pictured is the Columbia High School baseball squad after downing both Gibault and Waterloo to win Saturday’s Monroe County Baseball Tournament

The Columbia High School baseball team posted two come-from-behind victories in Waterloo on Saturday to win this year’s Monroe County Baseball Tournament.

The Eagles (28-3) are set to open Class 2A regional play at home Wednesday against Marquette. The goal is to make a return trip to the state tournament, where they placed third last year.

The winner of Wednesday’s game plays at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional final for a berth in the Breese Central Sectional on May 25.

Columbia opened the county tourney with a 6-4 win in eight innings at Gibault. The Hawks led 4-1 into the seventh inning, only to see the Eagles rally to tie it up.

Cash Bailey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Columbia.

In the tourney final, Waterloo and Columbia were tied at 4-4 after six innings before the Eagles busted the game open.

Saturday’s wins were preceded by an impressive victory for the Eagles over Edwardsville last Wednesday, 8-5. Dom Voegele homered and also pitched five and one-third innings for the mound win.

Brody Landgraf went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Voegele, a University of Kansas commit, leads the entire St. Louis area with 10 home runs and 19 doubles this season. His 1.063 slugging percentage ranks second in the area, and his .505 batting average ranks 10th. He also has 40 RBIs, 46 runs and 22 stolen bases.

As a pitcher, the hard-throwing righty is 6-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 45 and two-thirds innings.

Waterloo (20-10-1) has lost four of six recent games.

The Bulldogs suffered a 5-2 defeat Monday at the hands of Belleville East. Nolan Veto allowed just one earned run in six innings pitched, striking out eight.

Evan Davis went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Bryce Reese homered for the ‘Dogs in Saturday’s loss to Columbia.

Earlier on Saturday, Waterloo won 6-2 over Valmeyer. Davis and Reese collected two hits each, and Jack Roessler struck out 14 in a complete game pitching win.

On Friday, Waterloo won 10-0 at Granite City. Roessler went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Davis added a hit and four RBIs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo lost 9-3 to Mascoutah. Davis went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Last Tuesday, the ‘Dogs were downed 5-3 by Nashville. Waterloo only had four hits on the day.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Belleville West before hosting Edwardsville on Monday to conclude the regular season.

Waterloo opens Class 3A Mascoutah Regional play May 25 against Civic Memorial.

Davis is hitting .500 with a .571 on base percentage to lead the ‘Dogs. He has 40 RBIs, 35 runs and 14 doubles.

Reese is hitting .460 with a .561 on base percentage. He has 12 doubles and 27 RBIs.

Nate Phillips is 6-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 39-plus innings pitched.

Gibault (17-14) will battle Dupo in a Class 1A Valmeyer Regional contest at Borsch Park on Wednesday.

The Hawks won 17-9 over Valmeyer on Saturday to take third in the county tourney. Daniel Darin drew four walks and scored three times. Kameron Hanvey and Brady Biffar both went 3-for-3.

On Friday, Gibault won 13-1 over Carlyle. Hanvey and Hudson both went 2-for-3 in the victory.

On Thursday, the Hawks lost 10-6 to Freeburg. Blank homered, and Darin pitched four solid innings.

Last Wednesday, Gibault won 4-3 over Dupo. The Tigers rallied to tie it 3-3 in the top of seventh, only to have the Hawks walk it off in the bottom half of the inning.

Ty Frierdich went 2-for-3 with a run for Gibault.

Darin is tops in the St. Louis area with 33 walks. He’s hitting .422 with a .619 on base percentage, four homers, 23 RBIs and 26 runs.

Blank is hitting .404 with 30 RBIs and 28 runs.

Hanvey is hitting .375 with 39 runs and 19 stolen bases. On the mound, he’s 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA in 47 innings.

The winner of Wednesday’s regional contest between Gibault and Dupo will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Valmeyer and Marissa for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The regional champion advances to the Greenville Sectional on May 24.

Valmeyer (9-21) opened regional play with a 16-2 win over Maryville Christian on Monday. Chase Snyder went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Ripken Voelker went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jacob Brown went 3-for-3 with three runs.

Luke Blackwell homered for the Pirates in Saturday’s loss to Gibault. Brown, Voelker and Jake Killy added two hits each.

Landon Roy went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday’s loss to Waterloo.

On Thursday, Valmeyer lost 10-0 to Althoff. Brown had the only hit for the Pirates.

Last Wednesday, Valmeyer lost 6-5 in eight innings to Steeleville. Voelker went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer lost 4-1 at New Athens despite a 3-for-4 day from Elijah Miller with four stolen bases.

Miller leads the entire St. Louis area with 51 stolen bases to go along with a .333 batting average and .472 on base percentage. On the mound, he’s 5-5 with a 3.92 ERA.

Roy is hitting .326 with 35 stolen bases for the Pirates.

Dupo (4-16) won 14-2 at Metro East Lutheran on Monday to advance in regional play.

Chance Hunter pitched well for the Tigers in last week’s late-inning loss to Gibault. He’s hitting .357 and is 2-2 with 2.22 ERA in 41 innings pitched.

Logan Stevens leads Dupo in hitting at .359 with 17 runs and 20 stolen bases.

Deegan Prater is hitting .319, and Jorri Kelling is hitting .309 for Dupo.