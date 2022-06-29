Payton Richter

Monroe County offered some impressive displays of team and individual high school girls soccer talent this past spring.

Waterloo and Columbia both battled deep into the postseason, continuing the county’s rich tradition of success in the sport.

Here’s the Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team for 2022.

FIRST TEAM

Payton Richter, Waterloo. This graduating senior led the Bulldogs with 43 goals and 14 assists this spring. She broke the previous school record for goals in a season and became the only soccer player in WHS history (male or female) to record 100 points in a single season. Richter, who received Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State accolades, ranked second in the entire St. Louis area in scoring this season. For her WHS career, Richter netted 82 total goals.

Maddie Mauch, Columbia. A junior-to-be, Mauch put together a strong sophomore season for the Eagles, recording 29 goals and 19 assists. She received IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition.

Emily Richardson, Gibault. This super sophomore-to-be led the Hawks in her first prep season with 13 goals and three assists to receive IHSSCA All-Sectional honors.

Taylor Martin, Columbia. A senior-to-be, Martin also received IHSSCA All-Sectional recognition after recording 16 goals and six assists for the Eagles this spring.

Karley Kinzinger, Waterloo. Another solid graduating senior for the Bulldogs, Kinzinger earned both IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Academic honors for her stellar defensive play.

Ellie Schwehr, Waterloo. A third graduating senior for the Bulldogs, Schwehr showed her star athleticism on the pitch with seven goals and nine assists to also receive an IHSSCA All-Sectional nod.

Alexa Hildebrand, Columbia. This graduating senior provided much-needed leadership to a young Eagles squad this spring. She received an IHSSCA Honorable Mention after recording 10 goals and seven assists.

Reece Ward, Gibault. Another graduating senior on the list, Ward recorded six goals and nine assists for the Hawks to receive an IHSSCA Honorable Mention.

Sophie Colson, Waterloo. This graduating senior midfielder recorded 11 goals and 14 assists for the Bulldogs this spring and will play collegiate soccer at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Reese Woelfel, Columbia. This young midfielder came on strong at the end of her freshman season, finishing with 14 goals and 11 assists. The future looks bright.

Lexi Stephens, Waterloo. A solid goalkeeper for the Bulldogs, Stephens finished with a record of 20-4-1 and a goals against average of 0.82.

SECOND TEAM

Brooklyn Oestreich (Columbia), Riley Mathews (Columbia), Olivia Colson (Waterloo), Addie Murphy (Gibault), Megan O’Donnell (Waterloo), Megan Jung (Waterloo), Elena Oggero (Gibault), Kamille Grohmann (Gibault), Grace Pohl (Waterloo), Sydney Wahle (Gibault), Caitlyn Schwartz (Columbia)

SPECIAL MENTION

Katie Tomiser (Gibault), Alyssa Grither (Gibault), Jess Bearley (Columbia), Cambell Watters (Waterloo), Rachel Bradley (Waterloo), Norah Gum (Waterloo)