Abby Venhaus | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School track standout Abby Venhaus. The graduating senior qualified for last weekend’s IHSA Class 2A Girls State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University and finished as state champion Saturday in the triple jump at 11.56 meters. Venhaus, who will continue her track career at Eastern Illinois, also placed eighth in the state in the long jump. Her other events at state were the 100 meter dash and 200 meter run.