Jane Kanieki | Athlete of the Week
- May 19, 2023
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Saint Louis University softball player Jane Kaniecki of Waterloo. Kaniecki, a sophomore designated player for the NCAA Division I Billikens, hit .301 this season with 53 hits in 55 games – including a .320 average in Atlantic 10 Conference play. SLU went 20-5 in the A-10 to win the regular season championship. Kaniecki, a graduate of Waterloo High School, was selected to the A-10’s All-Conference Second Team.