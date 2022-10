The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School volleyball standout Abby Grohmann. The senior ranks third in the entire St. Louis area in digs this season at 5.34 per game and is fifth in the St. Louis area at 4.23 kills per game. Grohmann led the way with 17 kills and nine points in Gibault’s three-set victory at Valmeyer on Monday. She also recorded 17 kills in a three-set win for the Hawks last Tuesday over Marquette.