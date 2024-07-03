A volunteer for veterans

Darlene Spihlmann

A Columbia woman recently received an award for her volunteer work with a nonprofit supporting military veterans, though her efforts extend far beyond one organization.

At a recent annual Price of Freedom Gala, the St. Louis chapter of the Joshua Chamberlain Society recognized Darlene Spihlmann with the Outstanding Volunteer Award for her dedication to and passion for the organization.

Spihlmann has lived in Columbia just about all her life, and she works with a number of veteran-focused charities and organizations in the area, including JCS, the Forces for Food Jefferson Barracks food bank, United Service Organizations Missouri and Songs4Soldiers.

Speaking on how she came to be involved in so many organizations caring for military veterans, Spihlmann pointed to her time at Gibault Catholic High School as well as her upbringing.

Graduating from Gibault in 1977, her work in a senior service project struck a chord and led her into a career in social work.

“Got into social work because of Gibault’s senior project, and that’s kind of what I did my entire career,” Spihlmann said. “I’m a licensed clinical social worker. That kind of has gotten into the giving part.”

Spihlmann said her father was a Purple Heart recipient during the Korean War. As she recalled, a strong rule he established in the family was that you don’t have to agree with the government, but you will respect the flag and those who served under it.

Shortly after his passing in 2010, Spihlmann and her sister decided that they would begin volunteering with the USO.

Her work with this organization has been focused at Lambert Airport, where the organization has a place to welcome military personnel with a place to rest as well as free food and other refreshments they typically can’t get hold of.

Spihlmann said it was her time at the USO that has allowed her to make connections with the many folks and other organizations she’s now come to know, including JCS.

She recalled working a stand for the USO at the Columbia American Legion several years ago when a stand for JCS happened to be nearby.

“We were actually at the American Legion,” Spihlmann said. “We had a stand for the USO, and Joshua Chamberlain Society was right next to us, and I just started asking them questions about who they are and who Joshua Chamberlain is. I was just like ‘If you need some help, here’s my number,’ and here I am.”

JCS is an organization which began in St. Louis but has since grown to have additional chapter in Nashville, Tenn., and Houston, Texas.

JCS St. Louis Executive Director Holly Schmitz spoke about the organization and its mission.

Founded in 2007, the group that began the organization found that there was a great need among veterans returning from conflicts in the Middle East for help in returning to normal life in the U.S.

A core goal for JCS since its inception has been to focus on a smaller group of individuals and families for a prolonged period of time, a fairly unique approach compared to many other groups focused on assisting veterans.

“We try to focus on a smaller group of people for life, so that’s really the cornerstone of our mission,” Schmitz said. “The people we adopt, we call them ‘heroes.’ We currently have 18. They’re with us for the rest of their lives. That could mean we’re providing financial support, emotional support.”

Schmitz said assistance for these veterans and their families might come in the form of helping to provide quick access to various kinds of health resources, education or other “dinner table needs.”

Spihlmann noted one fairly recent instance of JCS providing a zero-turn mower for a veteran who had previously been push-mowing a two-acre lawn with a leg prosthetic.

She also reiterated the mission of JCS.

“Our heroes with JCS are all combat veterans that are severely wounded, either traumatic brain injuries, several have multiple amputations,” Spihlmann said. “With JCS, once you are adopted, you and your family are adopted for life.”

Schmitz also spoke to the kind of environment that JCS has built for its heroes over the years.

“Something that they all have said is that it really feels like a family,” Schmitz said. “We pride ourselves on that. They can come to us if they need anything.”

Spihlmann said her work with the organization has centered around the four big fundraisers that JCS puts together each year, including the previously mentioned gala, a bike ride, a trivia night and a shooting event.

While she has done a great deal of work at each of these events over the years, Spihlmann spoke particularly about the bike ride as she recalled her time with JCS.

She said she and many other volunteers spend much of their day working the event, which can see participants biking anywhere from five to 100 miles.

Spihlmann noted that none of them leave until one of the heroes rides by – a veteran for whom JCS had a special bike made after he returned home suffering with balance issues.

On receiving the Outstanding Volunteer Award, Spihlmann said she was rather taken aback as she was invited to the gala specifically as a guest this year.

“I was completely surprised,” Spihlmann said. “They were announcing the outstanding volunteer, ‘We met her at Columbia American Legion.’ I turn to my friend, I said, ‘Oh, that’s where I met them!’ All of a sudden, the director just kind of puts his hands on my shoulders, and he said, ‘May I escort you to the stage?’”

Schmitz had great praise for Spihlmann and her many hours spent helping JCS and the organization’s mission.

She noted Spihlmann’s dedication and willingness to give of her time for each event.

“I call her my yes-woman,” Schmitz said. “Anytime you call her, she’s there. She wants to give back in the biggest way possible. I think she is an amazing person with a huge heart. She just really sees that she can make a difference in the community.”

As previously mentioned, Spihlmann also volunteers with several other veteran-focused charities in the area.

One of the charities she spoke about working with aside from JCS was Forces for Food at Jefferson Barracks, which she assists as they provide several hundred veteran families in the area with a large collection of groceries and toiletries every month.

Spihlmann has also volunteered very close to home with the Songs4Soldiers event in Columbia for several years.

Lynn McAuliffe, who Spihlmann has worked closely with during much of her time with S4S, expressed a similar sentiment as Schmitz regarding her willingness to assist with the event.

McAuliffe noted one particular year where she jumped in at a separate stand that looked to be getting overrun with event patrons. Spihlmann also always tries to bring friends to provide further help with the event.

“She is ready to volunteer any day,” McAuliffe said. “She will even stay later. If her shift is 2-4 p.m., she’ll stay through the night sometimes.”

Spihlmann was humble as she recounted her time volunteering in the area and spoke about receiving the JCS award.

She explained that her continued reason for volunteering with these organizations comes from a passion and appreciation for those who have served their country.

As she’s also worked with the Illinois Honor Flight program providing veterans with the opportunity to tour Washington, D.C., for a day, she recalled seeing the tears come as these veterans return home, particularly as the Vietnam veterans receive a welcome far different from the one they received many years ago.

“We have to support our military,” Spihlmann said. “Without them, what kind of country would we possibly have? Anything that we can do to make their lives a little easier.”

Spihlmann noted how JCS could always use more volunteers, further mentioning that the St. Louis chapter’s annual Bike for Heroes event is set to take place Aug. 17.

For more information on JCS, visit chamberlainsociety.org.