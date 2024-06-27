Full agenda for county board

During the longest regular meeting of Monroe County Board thus far this year, commissioners covered a number of topics on June 20, including finances, the ongoing jail expansion project, water, transportation and nature.

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein began by presenting a quarterly update of the county’s financial position.

Of note for the mid-year review were the high receipts for sales tax and income tax.

Koenigstein called sales tax the “heartbeat” of county economy, adding the record-setting numbers for both sales and income tax are a result of inflation, a trend that has continued from the prior fiscal year.

Another byproduct of recent inflation is a 4.7 percent pay increase in the next fiscal year for both the Monroe County Sheriff and Monroe County State’s Attorneys.

Koenigstein noted those pay increases are mandated and paid for by the state, but said the increase “says a lot about the rate of inflation,” and suggested the county may look to make similar changes for county employees in the next budget.

Otherwise, the county’s financial position is generally on track, with nearly all departments operating within or below budget currently.

One anomaly was the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, which was shown to be operating at 1.73 percent over budget, although Koenigstein said it was because there were three payroll cycles in May rather than the usual two.

He also pointed out the state is now making regular payments for the county’s share of federal asset forfeiture funds, with a current balance of $87,692 in that account.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said purchasing MCSD vehicles is one use of the funds.

The county still has a little over $700,000 in its American Rescue Plan Act account. The rest of the ARPA funds need to be spent by the end of 2025.

Commissioners moved closer to spending down those funds by approving construction of a new storage and maintenance shed near the sheriff’s department’s new parking lot on the south side of Third Street at a cost of $231,000.

Monroe County Maintenance Supervisor Joe Lewis said Middendorf Construction could complete construction of the shed this year since the jail expansion project is ahead of schedule.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb explained that adding the shed will need to be executed as a change order for the current project because it was part of the original overall scope of the project, although not initially planned for this phase of construction.

He also noted the change order is appropriate because there will be cost savings associated with completing the shed in the current fiscal year rather than having it be a separate project done at a later date.

Lewis also noted there has been an issue with radio service in the expansion section of the sheriff’s department.

To fix the issue, the department will need to install a signal amplifier at the cost of $29,000, which will also be paid with ARPA funds.

Later in the meeting, Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger proposed another use of ARPA funds for drainage remediation in Maeystown.

Metzger recalled a storm earlier this year during which a large amount of rain fell in a short amount of time, leading to the Maeystown Fire Department headquarters being underwater and department personnel not being able to respond to other flooding issues in the area.

Metzger said the main issue is the size of a drain pipe on a property on Baum Road above Maeystown Civic Association Park, which also houses the fire department.

He proposed two options to help excess water drain into the creek along Mill Street.

One proposal would be to add extra piping under the bypass at an estimated cost between $17,000 and $19,000.

The other option is installing a box culvert in the area at a cost between $70,000 and $90,000.

Commissioners agreed with pursuing the project, and Metzger said he will speak with the property owner and report back to commissioners during a future meeting.

Monroe County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Pam Poetker was also on the agenda to hear commissioners’ thoughts on an upcoming grant application.

She advised commissioners she would be applying for a grant through the state’s Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program.

The grant provides a cost sharing which would cover 75 percent for county and municipal projects and 50 percent for private business costs.

The problem, Poetker said, is that all funding for potential projects would need to be paid up front by the county, with 75 percent of the costs being reimbursed through the grant.

She also noted the deadline for application is the end of July, and there will likely be a large amount of competition for the grant funds.

Two possible projects Poetker mentioned were a renovation of the former Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education building on Mill Street in Waterloo.

Koenigstein had mentioned the property during his review of finances, saying no one has agreed to rent the building from the county although there has been some interest expressed recently.

Using potential grant funds, Poetker suggested the building could be remodeled in a way that would be more attractive to possible lessees.

Poetker also said she was considering a grant application for $50,000 of grant funds to promote tourism in the area.

While not addressing tourism per se, Monroe-Randolph Transit District Executive Director Jesica Schlimme told commissioners ridership numbers are up in the area.

She reminded the public that everyone is eligible to use the service, which provides pre-scheduled home pickup to a destination of the rider’s choice within the district’s boundaries.

There are also routes with regularly-scheduled pickups, which Schlimme described as “more of a commuter route.”

MRTD was also recently named as part of a $1.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to launch a pilot program in Southern Illinois to improve access to public transportation for people with disabilities, older adults and those with low incomes.

MRTD Community Relations Manager Mark Beare explained the funding will be used to improve transportation between and among similar public transportation districts in Southern Illinois.

Also during the meeting, Joanne Fricke and Debbie Newman of the Illinois Nature Preservation Commission were on hand to discuss natural areas as they relate to the county’s upcoming comprehensive plan process.

The pair described the existing nature preserves in Monroe County and asked commissioners to be mindful of their value when producing the new comprehensive plan.