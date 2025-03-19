Spring Sports Preview out now

Republic-Times- March 19, 2025

The March 19 issue of the Republic-Times contains the Spring Sports Preview for local high school sports teams.

Pick up a copy to see schedules, team season preview, photos and more for Waterloo, Columbia, Valmeyer, Dupo and Gibault high schools. For a list of locations that sell the paper, click here.

For a printable list of all fall school sports schedules, click here.

To view or purchase team and individual photos found in the Sports Preview, click here.

Republic-Times

