2021 municipal election voter guide

The 2021 municipal election will be decided April 6. Below are links to candidate profiles as part of an election preview of contested races in Columbia, the Waterloo Park District and Monroe County Road District commissioner races.

Polls will be open April 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting ahead of the election takes place through April 5 at the Monroe County Courthouse.

To find your polling place, click here.

In Columbia, current city clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill are running for mayor. To read a candidate profile for both, click here.

To read about the contested aldermanic race between incumbent Jim Agne and challenger Doug Garmer in Ward I, click here.

For information about incumbent Gene Ebersohl and challenger Paul Khoury in Ward III, click here.

For a map of Columbia’s aldermanic wards, click here.

The Republic-Times and Columbia Chamber of Commerce teamed up to present a virtual candidates forum for contested Columbia municipal election races for mayor and aldermanic seats. To view the video, click here.

For information about other contested races and a Valmeyer School Board issue on the 2021 ballot, click here.