2010 sex assault case concludes

A sexual assault case from 2010 in Monroe County was finally closed earlier this month.

Adam C. Piat, 35, formerly of Waterloo, was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court on May 4 to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served at 85 percent and with credit for 4,089 days served for predatory criminal sexual assault.

He was transported to the Monroe County Jail following this sentence and was then transferred by the IDOC to Menard Correctional Center in Chester. He remains in custody there with a projected discharge date of May 12, 2023, per the IDOC website.

As part of Piat’s sentencing, he must register as a sex offender. He will also be placed on mandatory supervised release upon his discharge from prison.

Court information states that between October 2007 and January 2008, Piat committed sex acts with a female victim who was under 13 at the time.

There had been no movement on the Monroe County case since 2012, partly due to a 20-year prison sentence handed down in Champaign County for aggravated child pornography (exhibit/disseminate). He had been in custody since September of 2010 on that charge, per the IDOC website.

Piat’s sentence in Monroe County was effectuated by the negotiations of the state’s attorney from when the charge was brought in conjunction with the 20-year sentence in Champaign County.