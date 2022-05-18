Waterloo OKs handful of measures, plans

A Good Neighbor Award was presented by Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith (left) to Norma and Bill Reheis during Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council for their years of dedication to the Monroe County History Museum at 724 Eaine Drive. “It’s been a labor of love,” Norma said.

The Waterloo City Council gave the go-ahead on a couple of requests and project plans during its regular meeting on Monday night.

Alderman Jim Trantham was the only council member absent from the proceedings.

The council approved 4 percent managerial raises for collector/budget officer Shawn Kennedy, public works director Tim Birk, community relations coordinator Sarah Deutch, police chief Jeff Prosise, deputy police chief Dane Luke, zoning administrator Nathan Krebel and human resources manager Jessica Rucks.

Aldermen also voted in favor of reappointing Heather Garcia to the city’s police board for a three-year term to expire May 1, 2025.

Also approved was a beautification program application from Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street, for improvements to the south wall of the building.

The council also voted in favor of waiving building permit and city inspection fees for construction of a new cemetery shed by the St. Paul’s Evangelical Burial Park Board in the 300 block of Hamacher Street.

Aldermen also gave approval on improvement plans and IEPA permit signings for Remlok Phase 4, which is a 10-lot residential extension on the east side of Benjamin Lane.

Lastly, council members approved the purchase of replacement parts for Solar Turbine No. 13 at the city power plant in the amount of $74,271.44. This is for the replacement of four valves, Birk explained.

A proposal expected to be discussed during an upcoming ordinance committee meeting before going to the full council is a measure that would require background checks for drivers of ice cream trucks as part of the permit process prior to being allowed to operate in the city.

The matter was talked about during a planning committee meeting held Monday prior to the council meeting.