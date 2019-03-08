 Young boys in forklift crash at quarry - Republic-Times | News

Young boys in forklift crash at quarry

By on March 10, 2019 at 10:01 pm

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded early Sunday evening with multiple fire departments and other emergency personnel to a forklift accident involving two young males at the Stolle Road Quarry on Stolle Road between Cahokia and Dupo.
There, deputies found that a 14-year-old and 12-year-old had entered the fenced and enclosed property. While inside the fence, the youngsters apparently found the keys to a large forklift type piece of equipment, police said.
While operating the equipment, they rolled it over on the side of a hill. One of the youngsters was thrown and injured his ankle; the other became trapped under the equipment by his hand.
Neither boy was believed to have life threatening injuries, police said, but the boy with the trapped hand may require extensive care.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.