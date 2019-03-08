Young boys in forklift crash at quarry

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded early Sunday evening with multiple fire departments and other emergency personnel to a forklift accident involving two young males at the Stolle Road Quarry on Stolle Road between Cahokia and Dupo.

There, deputies found that a 14-year-old and 12-year-old had entered the fenced and enclosed property. While inside the fence, the youngsters apparently found the keys to a large forklift type piece of equipment, police said.

While operating the equipment, they rolled it over on the side of a hill. One of the youngsters was thrown and injured his ankle; the other became trapped under the equipment by his hand.

Neither boy was believed to have life threatening injuries, police said, but the boy with the trapped hand may require extensive care.