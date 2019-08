By Scott Woodsmall on August 14, 2019 at 11:41 am

Pictured, Richard Woodcock receives a plaque from Gov. JB Pritzker Aug. 9 at the Illinois State Fair recognizing Woodcock as 2019 Illinois Outstanding County Fair Person of the Year.

Richard Woodcock was named the 2019 Illinois Outstanding County Fair Person of the Year during County Fair Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Friday.

Woodcock, who began his involvement with the Monroe County Fair as a 4-H member when the fair was held at Pautler Park in Waterloo, said he was “surprised” by the recognition.

“I didn’t expect to be nominated, much less awarded. It is quite an honor,” Woodcock added…

