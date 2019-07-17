 Woman arrested for theft in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Woman arrested for theft in Columbia

A Belleville woman was arrested following a retail theft reported early Wednesday evening at CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Road, Columbia.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Columbia police officers were notified of the theft of alcohol from the store. The suspect was believed to be a black female wearing a long, black wig and she was last seen in a white Chevrolet sedan.

Columbia’s traffic enforcement officer observed a car matching that description traveling north on Route 3 and pulled it over at Wedgewood Drive a short time later.

A woman in the vehicle initially provided a false name to police, but she was later identified as Erica R. Johnson, 32, of Belleville. Johnson was charged with retail theft and obstructing identification and also arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said the retail theft charge is in connection with a prior theft at CVS and that Wednesday’s incident is still under investigation.

Two thefts were reported at CVS last week. For more on those incidents, click here.

