Theft from CVS in Columbia

Columbia police alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Mazda 3 sedan with Missouri temporary tags driven by a white female aged in her 50-60s after she allegedly stole cosmetics from CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.