Theft from CVS in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on July 11, 2019 at 10:11 am
Columbia police alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Mazda 3 sedan with Missouri temporary tags driven by a white female aged in her 50-60s after she allegedly stole cosmetics from CVS Pharmacy, 100 Admiral Trost Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.
