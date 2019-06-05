WJHS helps student with rare disease

Pictured, from left, Waterloo Junior High School paraprofessional Kim Habermehl, Ayden, Jennifer and Mike Isaacs and paraprofessional Stacey Cawvey share a moment during a check presentation ceremony to the Tatton-Brown-Rahman Syndrome Community. Ayden, a WJHS student, has TBRS.

Waterloo Junior High School recently finished a T-shirt sale fundraiser to benefit an organization that helps people with a rare disease.

One of those people is WJHS student Ayden Isaacs.

Mike Isaacs, Ayden’s father, credited WJHS employees like Kim Habermehl, Stacey Cawvey and Christene Baldwin with making the fundraiser happen.

“They drove all of this for the research and getting awareness,” the Waterloo man said. “They took it by the horns and said ‘this is what we’re going to do.’ We absolutely cannot thank them enough. It’s been incredible what the teachers there have done.”

The $1,500 donation went to the Tatton-Brown-Rahman Syndrome Community, which helps people with TBRS.

Only about 125-135 individuals worldwide have been diagnosed with that disease, according to Mike.

That is because, in addition to being rare, the syndrome was only discovered and named in 2014 and can only be diagnosed via genetic testing.

TBRS is caused by a mutation in a certain gene and is “characterized by faster than normal growth before and after birth, subtle differences in facial features and intellectual disability,” according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Ayden was diagnosed with TBRS in 2015, one of the first six people to get the diagnosis…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.