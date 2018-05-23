William R. Becker | Obituary

William “Bill” R. Becker, 65, of Chillicothe, died at his home May 6, 2018.

He was born June 14, 1952, in Red Bud, son of Norene Becker (nee Sommer) of Waterloo and the late Walter “Buss” Becker.

Bill was the owner and operator of Becker’s Auto Repair in Chillicothe for 42 years.

He was an avid pool player, belonging to many leagues and associations. He was also a NASCAR fan, and enjoyed fishing.

Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known for always helping people.

He is survived by his fiancée Marla Goard of Chillicothe; his mother; children Angie (Shane) Aldrich of Bloomington, Bobbi Chase-Ordaz of Chillicothe, Cory Becker of Chillicothe, and Jeff Chase of Chillicothe; siblings Barbara (Don) Hesterberg of Waterloo, JoAnn (Gerry) Munger of St. Louis, Mary Becker of Waterloo, Dorothy (Jim) Spiller of Belleville, Steven Becker of Waterloo, Michael Becker of Waterloo, Anthony Becker of Waterloo, Bernie Becker of Waterloo, and Collin (Teri) Becker of Waterloo; grandchildren Nolan, Hailie, David and Devon; step-grandchildren Madison, Waide, Brentin, Trevin, Graham and Karter; many nieces and nephews; and Marla’s children Shawn, John and Brad Yarger.

He was preceded in death by his father; two sons, Billy Becker and Jason Chase; and two grandchildren, Jasmine Chase and Jade Chase.

A celebration of life will be from 1-5 p.m. June 2, on the second floor of Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Road, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the Christopher Wells Hobler Lab for ALS Research at the Hope Center for Neurological Disorders at Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine (hopecenter.wustl.edu).