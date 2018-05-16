William C. Schmidt | Obituary

William C. Schmidt, 93, of Columbia, died May 15, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born March 20, 1925, in Kidd, son of the late William A. and Augusta L. Schmidt (nee Hoffmann).

William was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Renault, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife Lorene Schmidt (nee Plain); stepchildren Paul Steven (Cindy) Sams, Martha (Bob) Ellis, Charlotte (Mark) Knox, DJ (Kevin) Forshee; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Maxine Schmidt; brothers-in-law George and James Jones; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

William is preceded in death by his parents; brother Elmer F. Schmidt; sister Catherine Menke; brother-in-law Herman P. Menke; and special friend Mattie Parks.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. May 19, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 19, at the church, Rev. Terry Grebing officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Renault.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society; Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Renault; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.