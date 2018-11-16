Wilbur I. “Chris” Christopher, Jr. | Obituary

Wilbur I. “Chris” Christopher, Jr., 96, of Waterloo, IL, died November 14, 2018, in Waterloo, IL. He was born August 12, 1922, in St. Louis, MO.

He is survived by his children Nancy Diane (Tim Morrison) Christopher, Mark Stephen (Catherine) Christopher, & Brian Thomas (Tina) Christopher; 3 grandchildren Coral, Bethany, & Anna Christopher; sister Aline (Jim) Lynch; best friend Roseann Duffy; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur I. Sr, & Florence Isabel (nee Sanguinet) Christopher, wife Anna Estelle (nee Riley) Christopher, 2 sisters Florence Lucile Dernoncourt, Alice Kotler, & brother Robert Marshall.

His career was in health care management both through Hospital administration, teaching Hospital administration at both St. Louis University and Washington University, and as a nationally known consultant in the field. His life time reflects upon 2 published text books, and over 150 published articles on the subject. He was a pioneer in the field of extended teaching through lectures on a variety of subjects pertaining to health care institutional management.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

SS Peter & Paul School building program or Waterloo Lion’s Club