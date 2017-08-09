Wicked Smoke brings Memphis BBQ to Waterloo

Waterloo’s newest restaurant was inspired by two former residents who desired to share their love of Memphis-style barbecue back home.

Lance Kingston and Chrissy Sperduto opened Wicked Smoke Bar-B-Que at 951 N. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo last Tuesday. They’ve had trouble keeping up with customer demand ever since — and also catching up on sleep.

“It’s a lot of work and it gets tiring, but I really do enjoy it,” said Kingston, a 1995 Waterloo High School graduate. “There’s still a learning curve right now until we get a feel for how many regular customers we will have.”

Kingston, the lone pitmaster of the BBQ operation, goes in at about 1 a.m. daily to start the smoking process and sometimes does not get home until around 9 p.m.

Kingston and Sperduto were living in Memphis — where Kingston was working for the railroad — when they decided it was time for a change. Neighbors and friends in Memphis had enjoyed Kingston’s home cooking, so they started thinking of ways to turn that into a career.

“He just didn’t want to be on the road so much anymore. We originally thought about doing a food truck, then it just sort of evolved into this,” Sperduto explained.

All of the meat at Wicked Smoke is smoked fresh on-site daily using hickory and cherry wood to fire two 1,700-pound, six-foot-wide by four-foot-deep Myron Mixon smokers. Each smoker holds up to 35 gallons of water, or an apple juice mixture, to aid in the cooking process…>>>

