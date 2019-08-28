WHS Legacy Wall inductees chosen

Justin Blandford

Five distinguished former Waterloo High School students have been chosen as the sixth class for the WHS Legacy Wall.

This year’s honorees are Justin Blandford (WHS Class of 1995), Curator of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion and former head of state historic sites in Springfield; David Hoffmann (WHS Class of 1986), CEO for Dunkin’ Brands (Dunkin’ Donuts) and President of Dunkin’ U.S.; Jordan Bartlebaugh (WHS Class of 2009), who conducted leukemia research, received her PhD from MIT and is now with biotech startup Cedilla Therapeutics; Ron Mueller (WHS Class of 1969), former Waterloo school board member and longtime HTC employee who retired as chief engineer of network and switching services; and the late Allen Hirsch (WHS Class of 1971), who was a civil engineer and former CEO of PLM Transportation Equipment and Vice President of Beacon Capital Management.

The WHS Legacy Society will host an open house to present awards and honor this newest class Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the WHS foyer outside the auditorium. The public is invited to attend.

