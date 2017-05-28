WHS boys track has strong showing at state

The Waterloo High School boys track team brought home some hardware from Saturday’s IHSA state track meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Sophomore wheelchair racer Donovan McBride broke his own state record in the 800 meter wheelchair division, placing first at 2:07.91. He also placed first at 200 meters and second in both the 100 and 400 meter wheelchair races.

McBride’s efforts in the four races led to a combined championship placing of third at state for Waterloo, factoring in the wheelchair events.

Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay team of Dawson Holden, Sam Rick, Jackson McAlister and Noah Hays placed ninth at state with a time of 3:25.89.

Other state qualifiers for Waterloo, Travis Thier in the triple jump and Jackson Ivers in the discus, also competed in Charleston.

In Class 1A, Dupo discus throwers Bryce Chadduck and Kenny Spisak competed at state. Gibault’s Ben Mueth also competed in the 100 meter dash at state.