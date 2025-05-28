State success in girls track
At the IHSA girls track state meet in Charleston over the weekend, there were a few locals competing in Saturday’s finals.
In Class 2A, Waterloo’s Cameron Crump placed 10th in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:07.21. She also ran the 1,600 meter run on Friday but did not advance out of the prelims.
Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay team of Paige Zlatic, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Taylor Thorsten placed fourth at state with a finish time of 4:00.75 in the final – three seconds faster than the school record time it ran Friday in the prelims. In fact, Waterloo’s team placed just three-hundredths of a second behind third place DePaul College Prep.
Waterloo’s 4×800 relay team of Emily Vogt, Calla Espenschied, Charley Funk and Ella Brown also qualified for Saturday’s final, ultimately placing 11th at state with a time of 10:04.40. In Friday’s prelim, the team finished with a time of 9:59.31.
Others from Waterloo who competed at state included Karigan Littlejohn in the pole vault, Zlatic in the 100 meter run, Ellie Zweigart in the long jump, the 4×100 relay team of Zlatic, Juleana Schulte, Wilhelm and Smith.
In Class 1A, Valmeyer’s Ava McClellan placed 12th overall in the long jump with a distance of 5.06 meters after advancing out of Friday’s prelim