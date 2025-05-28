State success in girls track

Pictured are local high school athletes who competed in the IHSA girls track state finals Saturday in Charleston, from left, Waterloo’s Cameron Crump (10th in the Class 2A 3,200 meter run), Waterloo’s 4×400 relay team of Paige Zlatic, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Taylor Thorsten (Class 2A fourth place) and Valmeyer’s Ava McClellan (12th in the Class 1A long jump).

At the IHSA girls track state meet in Charleston over the weekend, there were a few locals competing in Saturday’s finals.

In Class 2A, Waterloo’s Cameron Crump placed 10th in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:07.21. She also ran the 1,600 meter run on Friday but did not advance out of the prelims.

Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay team of Paige Zlatic, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Taylor Thorsten placed fourth at state with a finish time of 4:00.75 in the final – three seconds faster than the school record time it ran Friday in the prelims. In fact, Waterloo’s team placed just three-hundredths of a second behind third place DePaul College Prep.

Waterloo’s 4×800 relay team of Emily Vogt, Calla Espenschied, Charley Funk and Ella Brown also qualified for Saturday’s final, ultimately placing 11th at state with a time of 10:04.40. In Friday’s prelim, the team finished with a time of 9:59.31.

Others from Waterloo who competed at state included Karigan Littlejohn in the pole vault, Zlatic in the 100 meter run, Ellie Zweigart in the long jump, the 4×100 relay team of Zlatic, Juleana Schulte, Wilhelm and Smith.

In Class 1A, Valmeyer’s Ava McClellan placed 12th overall in the long jump with a distance of 5.06 meters after advancing out of Friday’s prelim