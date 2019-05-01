Waterloo wins Bi-County Meet



Pictured is the start of the boys 1,600-meter run at the Monroe-Randolph Bi-County Meet held April 23 in Red Bud.

The Waterloo High School boys and girls track teams won last Tuesday’s Monroe-Randolph Bi-County Meet in Red Bud.

The WHS boys finished with 178 points, with Columbia placing second overall with 117 points.

The Waterloo girls ran away from the field with 163 total points. Sparta placed second with 90 points…

