Waterloo wins Bi-County Meet

The Waterloo High School boys and girls track teams won last Tuesday’s Monroe-Randolph Bi-County Meet in Red Bud.
The WHS boys finished with 178 points, with Columbia placing second overall with 117 points.
The Waterloo girls ran away from the field with 163 total points. Sparta placed second with 90 points…
