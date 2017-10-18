Waterloo talks drones, parking

The Waterloo City Council amended ordinances dealing with drones and the parking of recreational vehicles, trailers and construction equipment on Monday night.

The council also learned that Waterloo’s population increased by more than 1,000 residents as a result of a recently completed special census.

Public works director Tim Birk announced that the city picked up an additional 1,068 residents in the census, bringing Waterloo’s new population to 10,879.

Waterloo has just 11 more residents than its neighbor to the north. Columbia’s special census amounted to 1,161 additional residents for an updated population total of 10,868.

The increase in population means Waterloo will see additional federal and state revenue to help fund public services such as street maintenance, police and emergency medical services.

Areas counted as part of the special census include neighborhoods in and around the following subdivisions: Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Dannehold Farms Estates, Sterritt’s Run, Stoney Creek, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Quail Ridge, Remlok, Bradford Estates, Ridge Road, Shady Springs, Westview Acres, Creekside Estates, Sunset Acres, Lakeview Estates, The Meadows and Silvercreek Crossing.

Due to the increased popularity of unmanned aircraft technology, commonly known as drones, used to capture aerial photos, the council amended a city ordinance on trespassing.

The ordinance now states that a person is liable for trespass to property if they knowingly attempt to capture any type of visual image, recording or other physical impression of another engaging in private, personal or familial activity “in a place in which the person observed has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Drones used for law enforcement, government, or private commercial purposes are exempt from this ordinance, which goes into effect immediately.

“It’s for the protection of homeowners,” alderman Steve Notheisen said. “They need their own privacy…>>>

