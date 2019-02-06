Waterloo taking control of its water

Waterloo made big waves toward producing its own water Monday night, approving engineering contracts associated with the future construction of a $17 million water treatment facility west of town.

“This is the first step in moving forward with our goal, which is to produce our own water and leave Illinois American (Water),” Waterloo public works director Tim Birk told the Republic-Times immediately following Monday’s Waterloo City Council meeting.

During this meeting, alderman voted unanimously in favor of entering into professional service agreements with engineering firm HMG Inc. for design, bidding and easement services related to the building of a new 2-3.25 million gallon water treatment facility.

The engineering contracts are not to exceed a combined amount of $975,000.

Alderman Stan Darter said the city’s water and sewer committee voted unanimously to move forward with the professional services agreements during a January meeting…>>>

Read more in the February 6, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.