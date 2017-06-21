Waterloo schools need state budget action

District finances once again became the highlight of Monday’s Waterloo school board meeting, as the local and state governments continually fail to provide timely financial relief.

This year may prove worse than last as schools in the area look at the possibility of not opening without a state budget. The legislature has about a week to pass a budget before the June 30 fiscal year deadline.

“To a certain extent, I want to express that we are partners with schools in the region,” Waterloo school superintendent Brian Charron told the board. “If other schools can’t open, there will be no money flowing to (the Perandoe Special Education Cooperative). If the special education cooperative can’t open, I don’t see how we can open.”

Charron said Perandoe constitutes one example of the services that would be unavailable to the district if some of the area schools don’t open in the fall. As of now, the district plans to open Aug. 15 for the upcoming school year.

“In my opinion, we’re going to have to consider pulling that off the table,” Charron said…>>>

