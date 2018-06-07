Waterloo meth dealer going to prison

A Waterloo man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for dealing methamphetamine.

In April, Gerard B. Bieber, 60, was found guilty during a jury trial of aggravated unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver in a structure protected by firearms and a surveillance system.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said the defense argued at sentencing that Judge Heinz Rudolf should impose the minimum of six years because Bieber had a limited prior criminal history and witnesses attested to his character.

“I argued that the distribution of meth threatens serious harm to our community. That we see cases of possession of meth here regularly, along with the additional crime caused by those addicted to meth, such as burglaries, thefts and retail theft,” Hitzemann said. “Additionally, we see wrecked families and kids taken from parents because of meth addiction. I asked the judge to use his sentence here to send a message of deterrence to our community as a whole that they’re worth protecting. I’m pleased with the sentence imposed today.”

For our earlier article on this case, click here.