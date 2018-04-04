Bieber found guilty of dealing meth

A Waterloo man was found guilty on all three counts related to the delivery of methamphetamine during a jury trial held this week at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Following just 40 minutes of deliberation, a jury on Wednesday found Gerard B. Bieber, 60, guilty on two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted in 2016 by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Court information states that Bieber’s residence in the 100 block of North Moore Street in Waterloo was protected by one or more firearms and a surveillance system to aid in his meth dealings.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann, who prosecuted the case, explained that the non-aggravated meth delivery charge will be merged into the more serious aggravated charges for the purposes of sentencing on June 6.

Bieber faces a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Judge Heinz Rudolf presided over the case; Bieber was represented at trial by defense attorney Darren Daley.