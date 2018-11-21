Waterloo man runs 100-mile ultramarathon

About 10 years ago, Nathan Rau of Waterloo started running with the express purpose of staying in shape.

“I hated every step,” Rau recalled. “Over time, it just became something I really started to love.”

Rau’s love of running grew to the point that on Nov. 10-11, he ran an ultramarathon of 100 miles.

Rau ran in the Tunnel Hill 100 in Vienna, completing the course in 20:52:06. That was good for 34th place out of 206 finishers.

“It was by no means winning anything, but for me it was a very, very good day,” the 42-year-old said.

The winner was Zach Bitter of Phoenix, Ariz., who set the world record for fastest 100 miles on a trail at 12:42:40.

After his humble early goals, Rau started getting more serious about running after joining the Idiots Running Club, an online organization that brings runners of varying proficiency and seriousness together.

He started running farther and farther, with the help of a coach and friends who are also in the club.

Rau's desire to run long distances came as a motivational tool

