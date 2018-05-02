Waterloo man brings flavor to the grill

A Waterloo man’s latest endeavor — Old Glory BBQ Rubs — is adding a new flavor to the world of barbecue.

Ryan Ledendecker, 36, launched his company this year after creating his first in a series of products. Revolution Rub, Ledendecker said, provides a twist that makes his seasoning “a little different than the rest.”

“I wanted something that was versatile where you could put it on any meat, eggs, a dip, whatever. I didn’t want it to overwhelm whatever dish it’s on but to enhance it,” he explained.

Ledendecker, who graduated from Waterloo High School in 2000, said perfecting the rub required about a year’s worth of trial and error with help from a food scientist to tweak it and dial it in.

“I wanted to get it launched at the beginning of the year and could’ve pulled the trigger. But I wasn’t quite happy yet. It just wasn’t the right blend,” Ledendecker said.

The rub contains a blend of sugar, spices, paprika and other elements common to barbecue rubs, Ledendecker detailed.

“I think what sets mine apart is the cumin that comes through,” he added, describing the rub as giving the meat a “Southern touch with a Midwest feel.”

Ledendecker explained that the rub best complements pork and chicken but is geared toward any meat. On May 12, he will put this to the test during the Beer-B-Que Competition on the courthouse grounds in Waterloo. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

