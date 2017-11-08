Waterloo Imo’s enhances customer experience

No, Waterloo. Imo’s is not gone. The longtime restaurant just has a new location to call home.

Imo’s Pizza closed the store at 646 N. Market Street, but reopened next door at 654 N. Market with twice the space and some added features. Waterloo Imo’s store manager Michael Melius said the new location opened in September.

“Everything (at the old place) was dated and needed replaced,” he said. “And before (Sidebarr Technologies) moved in next door, we thought about tearing down that wall and expanding.

“You know, we wanted a place where people could bring the whole family and hang out. There wasn’t tons of seating at the old place. So what we found is that people would come in, eat and then they pretty much always left right away.”

On top of the added space for dining, the Waterloo Imo’s also provides video gaming, a drive-through window, beer, and several flavors of frozen custard from Ted Drewes. Frozen pizzas also come out of the new location…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the November 8 issue of the Republic-Times.

