Waterloo, Columbia OK budgets
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on April 19, 2017 at 1:39 pm
Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch and Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith display a new flag Monday night commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I that will be posted along with military service flags along Main Street during such holidays as Memorial Day, Flag Day and Veterans Day. (Corey Saathoff photo)
The Waterloo and Columbia city councils each passed budgets Monday night for the 2017-18 fiscal year that begins May 1.
Waterloo passed a $29 million balanced budget, while for the second year in a row, Columbia will have a balanced general fund in its $16 million budget…>>>
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
