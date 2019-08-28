Waterloo, Columbia and Millstadt under boil order

Illinois American Water issued a boil water order Wednesday afternoon to a portion of its Metro East service area, including Waterloo, Columbia and Millstadt.

All those towns and their surrounding areas are under the boil water.

“Customers in the affected areas should bring their water to rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking,” Illinois American Water stated in a press release. “Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.”

Illinois American Water issued the boil order after a contractor hit a 24-inch water main at its water treatment plant near East St. Louis, causing a drop in pressure below 20 pounds per square inch.

The company said it was working to repair the issue and lift the boil order as soon as possible.