Ward found guilty of sex crimes

Glenn P. Ward

After three days of trial, a Monroe County jury found 55-year-old Glenn Patrick Ward of Broseley, Mo., guilty of 15 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Each of the 15 counts are identical. They state that Ward committed a sex act with a female victim who was under 13 when the crimes were committed between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2012.

The incidents occurred in Waterloo, where Ward was living at the time.

Ward was charged with the crimes in late 2017 following an investigation by the Waterloo Police Department.

At sentencing, Ward will face a range of punishment of six-60 years on each count, meaning he faces 90-900 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentences will run consecutively.

“I’d like to thank the Waterloo Police Department, and in particular Sgt. Eric Zaber, for the work done investigating this matter,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said. “I also want to thank my assistants, Ryan Martin and Jennifer Roscow for their assistance this week. I spent some late nights here at the courthouse over the past week or so in preparation, and I’d like to particularly thank Mr. Martin for his assistance, and giving up most of his Father’s Day to be up here with me.

“Following trial, I’m not ashamed to admit that I broke down when I first encountered our victim. I couldn’t be more happy to see her get the justice she deserves.”