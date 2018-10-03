Volleyball teams stay on the attack

With a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, local high school volleyball teams are gearing up for the postseason.

IHSA regional pairings will be announced this Friday afternoon.

Valmeyer (14-14) has only nine players on its varsity roster this season, but is always a tough out at season’s end. The Pirates went 1-3 at the Carlinville tournament over the weekend, winning against Springfield Lanphier and falling to Carlyle, Greenville and Central A&M. The loss to Greenville was in three sets.

On Monday, the Pirates suffered a three-set loss to Marissa, 25-23, 14-25, 25-27.

Valmeyer hosted Okawville on Tuesday, hosts New Athens on Thursday and hosts Red Bud this coming Tuesday before playing at Dupo on Oct. 11.

The Pirates are led by seniors Guin Kohnz, Sara Andres and Kendra Goldschmidt. Kohnz leads in assists, Andres leads in kills and blocks, and Goldschmidt is tops in points and digs.

Waterloo (11-6-1) is playing well as the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule kicks into high gear. The Bulldogs defeated Triad last Tuesday, Jerseyville on Thursday and Civic Memorial on Tuesday to improve to 6-1 in MVC play…>>>

