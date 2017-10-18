Volleyball teams spiking into regionals

Local high school volleyball squads are fine tuning their fundamentals in preparation for the postseason, which begins next week.

Valmeyer is riding high at 23-9 following a three-set win Monday night at Gibault. The Pirates dropped the first set to the Hawks, 25-20, before storming back to take the match.

On Thursday, Valmeyer and Dupo played their annual pink-themed “Volley for the Cure” match as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pirates won in two sets, 25-9, 25-15…>>>

Also in Class 1A, Gibault is in the New Athens Regional and will play Steeleville on Oct. 24.

The Hawks went 1-3 in the Freeburg tournament over the weekend, picking up a victory over Okawville in three sets with losses to Freeburg, Chester and Nashville…>>>

Waterloo played at Highland on Tuesday and will be at Collinsville on Thursday.

The Bulldogs are in the Class 3A Mascoutah Regional with cross-county rival Columbia. Waterloo opens with Mascoutah on Oct. 23. Columbia will take on Cahokia on Oct. 23…>>>

Columbia (20-10) placed third in the Freeburg tourney with wins over Collinsville, Nashville and Greenville. The Eagles dropped a match against Teutopolis…>>>

In Class 2A, Dupo hosts its own regional and will play Marquette on Oct. 23.

The Tigers (4-18) are led in points by Kassidee Keys and in kills by Courtney Stanek…>>>

