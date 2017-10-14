Volleyball teams go pink for a cure

Cross-town volleyball rivals came together for a great cause Thursday night.

The Waterloo and Gibault volleyball teams competed in their annual Dig Pink match for breast cancer awareness in the Waterloo High School gym.

Waterloo won in two thrilling sets, 27-25, 25-19. The Bulldogs (12-10) fought back from a 24-21 deficit to win game one.

The real winner on this night, however, was the Sideout Foundation in its fight against breast cancer. The teams each wore pink shirts that were sold in support of the cause, with other pink-themed activities organized to raise funds.

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our students, faculty, staff, administration, WHS Booster Club, volleyball parents and community,” Waterloo head coach Angie Crawford stated in an email. “We will be donating $1,195 to the Sideout Foundation to help fight breast cancer.”

Hannah Cope led the way for Waterloo with 10 points, seven kills and seven assists. McKenna Krebel added nine assists.

Cope has 108 points and 155 kills on the season.

Kayla Huels led Gibault with nine points and 16 assists. Maddie Davis added four kills.

Waterloo played at Mascoutah on Tuesday and will host Triad on Thursday.

Gibault (4-17) has lost 11 straight matches entering Tuesday’s contest…>>>

