VJHS volleyball having perfect season

Pictured is the Valmeyer Junior High School eighth grade volleyball team after winning the Gibault Tournament in Waterloo over the weekend.

While high school sports action is between seasons, the Valmeyer Junior High School volleyball program has provided its small rural community with something to cheer about.

The VJHS eighth grade volleyball squad entered the week with a perfect 26-0 record on the heels of a first place finish at the Gibault Tournament in Waterloo over the weekend.

Valmeyer topped Freeburg in three sets, winning the final set 22-20.

The eighth grade squad previously won the St. Ann Tournament in Nashville and Vicky Jany Memorial Tournament in Chester. In fact, the team has lost just three sets all season.

Greta Kohnz and Markee Voelker were named to the all-tournament team at Gibault.

Kohnz, the youngest daughter of Valmeyer High School and VJHS volleyball coach Jenny Kohnz, is the team’s top server with 187 points and 91 aces…>>>

