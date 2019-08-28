Vietnam vet’s unit finally recognized

Pictured, Lonnie Roy of Maeystown holds up a book with pictures of the HA(L)-3 Seawolves and a documentary about the Navy squadron, which Roy served in.

Almost 50 years after he left Vietnam, the Navy squadron of Maeystown’s Lonnie Roy is finally being recognized for its service.

Roy was a member of the HA(L)-3 Seawolves, a Navy aviation squadron that was commissioned in Vietnam in 1966 and decommissioned in 1972.

In those six years, the squadron earned myriad commendations, but most people have not heard of the approximately 2,500 men in the Seawolves.

“It’s been 50 years before we got recognized because we never had a home base in the United States,” Roy said. “It was always overlooked by everyone.”

