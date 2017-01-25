VHS set to induct second Hall of Fame class

One legendary team and four sports standouts will be inducted into the Valmeyer High School Athletic Hall of Fame prior to the varsity boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10.

The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class last year.

Class of 2017 VHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are the 1960 baseball team as well as Karla Steinmann Bivins, Bob Mohr, Allyn Rohlfing and Michelle Hawkins Miller.

The public is invited to attend this ceremony.

A reception will be held at St. Mary’s Parish Center immediately following the varsity game.

The 1960 baseball team coached by Vern Tomlinson compiled a 5-2 record in the fall and 10-4 record in the spring, capturing conference, district and regional titles in the process.

The Pirates tied for first in the Chartres Conference during the fall. The team defeated Waterloo to win the district title and O’Fallon to claim the regional crown that spring and advance to the Sweet 16 sectionals in the IHSA’s one-class system.

The team batting average was .333, and many of the players went on to play in the Mon-Clair Baseball League…>>>

