Vehicles stolen from Columbia auto dealership

The Columbia Police Department is being assisted by an Illinois State Police crime scene unit in investigating the Dec. 31 theft of three vehicles from the lot of Royal Gate Chrysler Dodge Jeep at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Police were notified of the thefts at 5:44 a.m. that morning.

The stolen vehicles were an orange 2018 Dodge Charger, a red 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and white 2019 Dodge Durango.

Anyone who may have observed unusual activity overnight at the dealership between Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 is asked to contact the CPD at 281-5151.