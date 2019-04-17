 Vehicle strikes house in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Vehicle strikes house in Waterloo

By on April 17, 2019 at 2:50 pm
Damage to the exterior of a home at 301 W. Third Street in Waterloo is visible after a vehicle struck the residence on Tuesday morning.

An 85-year-old Waterloo man went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a house at 301 W. Third Street shortly after 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Damage was sustained to a stone column on the exterior of the home.

