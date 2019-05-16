Vehicle hits house in Waterloo

Pictured is the scene of the crash in Waterloo on Thursday. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

The Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. Thursday to 300 Columbia Avenue for reports of a vehicle striking a house.

A red Chrysler Town & Country struck the home, damaging both the minivan and the residence.

Columbia EMS later responded to the scene. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.