 Vehicle hits house in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Vehicle hits house in Waterloo

By on May 16, 2019 at 2:25 pm
Pictured is the scene of the crash in Waterloo on Thursday. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

The Waterloo Police Department and Waterloo Fire Department responded about 2 p.m. Thursday to 300 Columbia Avenue for reports of a vehicle striking a house.

A red Chrysler Town & Country struck the home, damaging both the minivan and the residence.

Columbia EMS later responded to the scene. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.