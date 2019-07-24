Valmeyer wins district tourney

Valmeyer’s John Fausz celebrates with teammates after scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to put his team up 11-4 in the District 22 Tournament final on Sunday.

See more photos from the game by clicking here.

The Valmeyer 1 Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball squad won three games in the searing heat over the weekend to capture the District 22 Tournament title at Borsch Park.

Valmeyer 1 opened tourney play against the younger Valmeyer 2 on Friday evening, winning 11-2.

Sam Fitzwilliam picked up the pitching win for Valmeyer 1, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out eight.

Kyren Miller took the loss for Valmeyer 2…

See more photos from the game by clicking here.

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.