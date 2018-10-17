Valmeyer seeks new business

Valmeyer is attempting to use two types of incentives to attract new businesses to its village.

In December, the village and a group of investors that includes George Obernagel bought the land in downtown Valmeyer with the aim of developing it.

Each party has half ownership of the property. The land was previously owned by a development group that bought the land years ago but failed to develop it.

“The town decided we wanted to aggressively try to get that area developed so we, along with George and his investment group, purchased it back,” Valmeyer Village Administrator Dennis Knobloch said.

Obernagel said the private investors share that goal.

“We’re there to help out the community, to promote the community and get the town developed,” he said.

The area the village and investors purchased is in the center of the town on either side Knobloch Boulevard. It begins by Village Hall, extends west to the post office, and continues across the street west of State Bank of Waterloo.

"We've invested, as far as the village goes, in buying that property for a purpose and it's not to grow grass or create a park," Valmeyer Mayor Howard Heavner said.

